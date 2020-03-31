“The market for mobile cardiac telemetry systems in North America is expected to reach $ 606,198.8 million in 2027, after $ 218,087.2 million in 2018. The market is expected to grow at 12.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2027.”

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the benefits of monitoring patients with mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) and the increasing geriatric population. However, due to strict approval regulations in the region, the market should slow down its growth.

The mobile cardiac telemetry system (MCT) is a small sensor and monitor that patients wear in everyday life. MCT immediately sends the cardiac event data to the center for analysis and response. After analysis, a report is created along with graphs and trends for diagnosis and therapy management. This is a cost-saving hospital procedure for ablation, CABG, cardiac / pericardial, and valve / septa procedures. The MCT provides up to 30 days of retrievable ECG data, start and offset of A-Fib, episodes, daily summary and urgent notifications, and a full disclosure report on request. It is an advanced algorithm that calculates heart rate and detects asymptomatic and symptomatic arrhythmias with a variety of rates and durations.

Company profiles

• Medtronic

• BioTelemetry Inc.

• Applied Cardiac Systems, Inc.

• Medicomp Inc.

• Preventice Services, LLC

• Scottcare Corporation

• Medi-Lynx (Subisidiary Of Medical Algorithmics, SA),

• Zoll Medical Corporation

• Welch Allyn

• Telerhythmics, LLC

MCT is a highly effective method for heart monitoring. The ability to analyze every heartbeat without affecting the patient’s normal day and to initiate an immediate emergency response if necessary makes him one of the most attractive options on the market today. It offers advantages to both the patient and the doctor, which can lead to more efficient care.

The United States is expected to lead the North American market due to the increasing prevalence of heart disease and increasing research and development in medical technology. In addition, several companies operate in the country’s mobile heart telemetry market, which is accelerating market growth. Given the factors above, the country’s market growth over the forecast period is likely to be the largest in North America.

