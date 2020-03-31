Surgical Lasers Market Research report provides in-depth analysis on the topic and discuss drivers, restraints and opportunities available in the market. The service is designed to help our clients in their decision support system. The analysis also cover the complete spectrum of the research topic to help our clients meeting their business objective.

Laser surgery is a type of surgery that utilises special light beams instead of surgical instruments for surgical procedures. LASER stands for “Light Amplification by the Stimulated Emission of Radiation.” With advancement in medicine, lasers are increasingly used for treatment of a variety of diseases as they are less invasive treatment. The laser treatment is widely used in areas like cancer, tumor ablation, dermatology, skin rejuvenation, lipolysis, cardiology, atrial fibrillation (AF), and epilepsy.

The surgical lasers market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to key factors such technological advancements in surgical lasers, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, ophthalmic disorders and growing preference towards minimally invasive surgeries. However, factors like lack of skilled laser surgeons and the effects of laser therapy may not last long restrain the growth of the market.

The List of Companies

1. Lumenis

2. Cynosure, Inc.

3. Alma Lasers

4. Abbott

5. Boston Scientific Corporation

6. IPG Photonics Corporation

7. Spectranetics Corporation

8. Biolitec AG

9. Bison Medical Co., Ltd.

10. Fotona D.O.O

The report aims to provide an overview of global surgical lasers market with detailed market segmentation by type, procedure, application and geography. The global surgical lasers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading surgical lasers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global surgical lasers market is segmented on the basis of type, procedure and application. Based on type, the surgical lasers market is segmented as carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, argon lasers, ND:Yag (Neodymium:Yttrium-Aluminum Garnet) lasers, diode lasers, and other surgical lasers. Based on procedure, the surgical lasers market is segmented as open surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and percutaneous surgery. On the basis of application the surgical lasers market is segmented as ophthalmology, dermatology, dentistry, urology, cardiology, gynecology, oncology and other applications.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global surgical lasers market based on type, procedure and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The surgical lasers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

