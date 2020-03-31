The global Whole Slide Imaging Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Whole Slide Imaging players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Whole slide imaging refers to the scanning of conventional glass slides in order to produce digital slides. It is the recent imaging modality being used by pathology departments worldwide. It continues to gain traction among pathologists for diagnostic, educational, and research purposes.

The whole slide imaging market is anticipated to grow in the market by the advancement of new technologies. Moreover, the growing prevalence of several chronic diseases that raise the number of deaths around the world has been the most determining factor for the growth in the disease diagnostics, which in turn drives the market. However, the market is facing challenges for the diseases caused due to the market favorable cause in the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenses and the growing awareness among the people have been the promoting factors for the growth of the market.

The whole slide imaging market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and by end user. Based on technology the market is segmented as scanners, IT infrastructure, viewer and image management system. On the basis of application the market is categorized as telepathology, cytopathology, immunohistochemistry and hematopathology. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as education, research and clinical.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in whole slide imaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The whole slide imaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting whole slide imaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the whole slide imaging market in these regions.

