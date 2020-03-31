Caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clock

Need for Improved precision driving the caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clock market. Atomic clocks are the most accurate timepieces. The prevalent technologies on the basis of which atomic clocks are developed includes rubidium gas cell, cesium beam, and hydrogen maser. Microsemi is the leading provider of cesium beam-tube clocks. Navigation satellite systems, military and aerospace are the key industries that use caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clocks. The need for improved precision in metrology and radio astronomy labs has jolted the demand for caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clocks. With the growing number of consumers, telecommunication network providers require highly accurate clocks for the effective transmission of digital signals. This has augmented the demand for hydrogen maser atomic clock in this sector.

Caesium beam atomic clocks dominates the demand

Cesium beam has high holdover as compared to hydrogen maser atomic clocks, whereas in terms of size, and power consumption, hydrogen maser atomic clocks are more efficient. Owing to these added advantages, the cost of hydrogen maser atomic clock is higher than the caesium beam atomic clock. Based on their suitability in primary standard and secondary standard applications, these atomic clocks are preferred by the prospective customers.

U.S. stands as the largest manufacturing region for caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clock

The U.S. is the largest manufacturing region for caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clocks. Manufacturing of caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clocks in Europe has also been pacing up witnessing the growing demand. In Asia-Pacific, China and Japan are the prominent countries that manufacture caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clocks. India based Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) developed their own ensemble of caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clock. ISRO has also been working on rubidium-based high precision atomic clocks.

Navigation satellite – key sectors using caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clock

The key application area of caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clocks include navigation satellite, and military and aerospace, where their key applications include measurement of the stability of pulsars, global positioning systems (GPS), differential GPS (DGPS), geographical exploration, geology, archeology, paleontology, and environmental studies. Caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clocks find their largest application in navigation satellite.

Manufacturing of caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clock – a high technology learning curve

The manufacturing of caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clocks is a stringent process due to its high technology learning curve. The highly priced rare elements and availability of technical workforce are the key requirements for the manufacturing of caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clocks. This is also the key reason for less number of manufacturers of caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clocks. However, with the passage of time and increasing demand, the larger companies engaged in high technology manufacturing may enter the caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clock market.

Viability of newer rare elements – should the manufacturers of caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clock focus on them?

Time signals from caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clocks helps synchronize transport and communication networks, however, atoms of several other genres, including ytterbium, aluminum and strontium, now contend as the most precise measurements of time. Atomic clocks based on these materials have uncertainties nearly one part in a billion billion. And due to this they are being recognized for their better measurements of gravity and looking for drifts in fundamental constants.

Fewer players control the caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clock market

Lifetime of caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clocks is one of the key factors responsible for customers’ preference towards a particular brand. Microsemi claims its MHM 2010 Active Hydrogen Maser to have a lifetime of more than 20 years. Maintenance is another important factor that decides consumer preference towards a particular atomic clock brand. Apart from Microsemi, the other key providers of caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clocks are Oscilloquartz SA, Kernco, Inc., Chronos Technology, Chengdu Spaceon Electronics, Orolia, VREMYA-CH, ISRO, and Leonardo. The key companies are engaged in continuous research and development to keep their caesium and hydrogen maser atomic clock portfolio rejuvenated.