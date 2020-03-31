Global Ultra High Definition Display Market: Introduction

Ultra high definition display is an advanced and upgraded version of the full HD technology. Ultra high definition displays have 4K resolution and they are also called as 4K panels. Ultra high definition displays include all the higher resolution displays such as LCD (Liquid Crystal Display), HD (High Definition), Full HD and LED (Light Emitting Diode). The ultra high definition displays provides 4 times better or higher resolution than the full HD panels.

The ultra high definition display gives a fine and very crisp image owing to high pixel count and it also allows manufacturers to manufacture televisions of wide screens without compromising the picture quality. Also, there is a requirement that the content should be in the same resolution to retain the quality. The screens used for the ultra high definition displays are similar to the ones used for HD resolution. The Consumer Electronics Association announced that any display that has an aspect ratio of 16:9 can be used as an ultra-high definition display. To remain competitive in the ultra high definition display market, the companies are launching new products. For example, Samsung, an innovation leader in the ultra high definition display market, is the only company to come up with curved ultra high definition display TVs.

Global Ultra High Definition Display Market: Dynamics

The increasing adoption of ultra high definition display panels in the TV sets, personal computers, laptops, cameras and other electronic gadgets is one of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the ultra high definition display market. Also, the increasing usage of ultra high definition display in commercial and retail sectors is expected to boost the growth of the ultra high definition display market. Some features of the ultra high definition display, such as high picture resolution, extensive color range and wide range, are also projected to support the growth of the ultra high definition display market. Moreover, in the coming years, the use of ultra high definition display panels is expected to increase for advertising and publishing, to display information and other purposes, which is also expected to contribute to the growth of the ultra high definition display market over the projected period.

However, most of the content is not available in 4K/8K resolution, which is one of the major factors projected to restrain the growth of the ultra high definition display market. The high cost of the ultra high definition display is another factor projected to hinder the growth of the market.

Global Ultra High Definition Display Market: Segmentation

The global ultra high definition display market can be segmented on the basis of technology, application, industry and region.

Segmentation of the ultra high definition display market, by technology

Light-emitting diode (LED) (includes OLED and AMOLED)

Liquid-crystal display (LCD)

Segmentation of the ultra high definition display market, by application

Personal computers

Television

Smart phones

Display screens/walls

Others

Segmentation of the ultra high definition display market, by industry

Residential

Commercial

Administrative

Others

Global Ultra High Definition Display Market: Competition Landscape

Key Vendors

Some of the key vendors in ultra high definition display market are AU Optronics Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, LG Display Co., Ltd., Innolux Corp., Sony Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba Corporation, BOE Technology Group and Haier Group Corporation.

Global Ultra High Definition Display Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the ultra high definition display market can be segmented into North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan.

North America is expected to hold large share of the global ultra high definition display market due to the fast acceptance of advanced technologies and high consumer awareness. Asia Pacific is also projected to one of the large markets for ultra high definition display. The key factor driving the growth of the ultra high definition display market in Asia Pacific region is the increasing demand for large number of regional and international sports tournaments to be telecasted in ultra high definition display televisions and LED mobile panels and LED score boards.

Regional analysis for the global Ultra High Definition Display market includes:

North America Ultra High Definition Display U.S. Canada

Latin America Ultra High Definition Display Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Ultra High Definition Display Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Ultra High Definition Display Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Ultra High Definition Display India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of SEA and Others of APAC

Japan Ultra High Definition Display

China Ultra High Definition Display

Middle East and Africa Ultra High Definition Display GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. It provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. It also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.