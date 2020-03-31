The Global report titled “Torque Sensor Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Copy of Torque Sensor Market spread across 108 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 59 tables and 28 figures is now available @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1781908

The Torque Sensor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9%, to reach US$ 14.8 Billion by 2024 from US$ 9.4 Billion in 2018.

Top Companies profiled in the Torque Sensor Market:

ABB (Switzerland)

Crane electronics (UK)

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology (US)

Applied Measurements (UK)

Honeywell International (US)

Kistler Holding (Switzerland)

Sensor Technology (UK)

Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik (Germany)

Norbar Torque Tools (UK)

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

“Rotary torque sensors to register highest growth in torque sensor market during forecast period”

The market for rotary torque sensors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Measuring and monitoring torque are the crucial parameters in most of all rotating parts, equipment, and machines to attain high-quality and optimum performance. These factors are expected to boost the adoption of rotary torque sensors in the automotive and industrial applications.

“Automotive to hold largest share to torque sensor market during forecast period”

Torque sensors find application in real-time torque measurement, engine performance measurement, engine improvement, transmission, chassis performance, and driveline of an automobile. Additionally, the high-performance commercial vehicles also require torque sensors for engine calibrations, safety, and transmission. Recently, the top Formula 1 teams have started using magneto elastic torque sensors in racing applications.

Ask for Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1781908

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 20%, Tier 2 = 55%, and Tier 3 = 25%

By Designation: C-Level Executives = 45%, Directors = 30%, and Others = 25%

By Region: North America = 45%, Europe = 30%,APAC = 20%, and RoW = 5%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze growth strategies such as product launches and developments, expansions, mergers, and acquisitions in the torque sensor market

To describe and forecast the torque sensor market, in terms of value, by type, technology, application, and geography

To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, based on 4 major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the torque sensor market growth

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

Enquire More @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1781908

Competitive Landscape of Torque Sensor Market:

1 Introduction

2 Ranking Analysis of Players in Torque Sensor Market

3 Competitive Situations and Trends

3.1 Product Launches

3.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.3 Expansions