The AGV Software Market is expected to grow from US$ 540.2 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,046.4 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.14% from 2018 to 2023.

Top Companies profiled in the AGV Software Market:

KION Group (Germany)

KUKA (Germany)

Toyota Industries (Japan)

JBT Corporation (US)

Oceaneering International (US)

Kollmorgen (US)

Murata Machinery (Japan)

BA Systemes (France)

Transbotics (US)

Götting (Germany)

“Automotive industry accounted for the largest market share in 2017”

The automotive industry has been one of the key users of AGV technology. Factors such as transportation of heavy materials, growing after-sales spare parts market, increasing levels of customization in vehicles, and the need to ensure availability of components during vehicle manufacturing/assembling are driving the implementation of AGVs in the industry. An increasing installation of AGVs has also allowed several automotive companies to offset shortages of labor and costs associated with retaining them. With the growing demand for AGVs, the related software market is also growing.

“AGV software market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR globally during the forecast period owing to the region’s fast-growing e-commerce industry, booming manufacturing sector, and numerous planned installations of AGVs in emerging economies such as China and India. Moreover, governments in APAC countries are increasingly emphasizing on safety and security on production floors, which can be best achieved by the implementation of AGV systems.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 45%

By Designation: C-Level Executives – 25%, Directors – 30%, andOthers– 45%

By Region:North America – 27%, Europe – 42%, APAC – 25%, and RoW – 6%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and detail the competitive landscape of market leaders

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global AGV software market , in terms of value, based on offering, industry, and region

, in terms of value, based on offering, industry, and region To forecast the size of market segments with respect to 4 regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the market’s growth

To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain of the market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market positions and core competencies

To analyze growth strategies, such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, product launches and developments, and R&D, implemented by AGV software market players

Target Audience for AGV Software Market: