The Global Automotive Data Logger Market is estimated to be US$ 3.36 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 5.46 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.19% from 2018 to 2025.

Top Companies profiled in the Automotive Data Logger Market include are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany),Delphi Technologies (UK),Vector Informatik GmbH (Germany),Continental Automotive GmbH (Germany),HARMAN International (US),Racelogic (UK),National Instruments (US),TTTech Computertechnik AG (Austria),Xilinx (US),Intrepid Control Systems, Inc. (US),Dewesoft d.o.o. (Slovenia),HEM Data Corporation (US),Danlaw Technologies India Limited (India),MEN Micro Inc. (US),Ipetronik GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany),MadgeTech, Inc (US),Influx Technology (UK),NSM Solutions (India),myCarma (Canada),Transtron Inc. (Japan).

The safety of the vehicle, driver, passengers, and pedestrians is the primary focus of various OEMs and regulatory boards. With the growth in the number of vehicles along with economic development, traffic on the roads is growing significantly and is likely to keep growing in the years to come. It thus becomes important to make the vehicles smart enough so that they can guarantee their own as well as passengers’ safety.

The post-sales applications have been considered from the perspective of service centers. Service centers use various types of data logging tools such as scanners, code readers, digital pressure testers, TPMS tools, and battery analyzers for diagnosing errors in vehicles and rectifying them when they are brought for repair and maintenance. Some high-end authorized service centers use more sophisticated data loggers.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier I–25% and Tier II–8%, Tier III–8% and OEMs–59%

By Designation: C Level–17%, D Level–8% and Others–75%

By Region: Asia Pacific–58%, Europe–25% and North America–17%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To forecast the size of the market for 4 regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To define, segment, and forecast the automotive data logger market from 2018 to 2025, in terms of volume and value

from 2018 to 2025, in terms of volume and value To provide a detailed analysis of various factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

To segment and forecast the size of the market based on end market, application, post-sales application, channels, connection type, and region

To segment and forecast the size of the market, in terms of volume and value, based on the end market (OEMs, Service Stations, and Regulatory Bodies)

To segment and forecast the size of the market, in terms of volume and value, based on application (Pre-Sales and Post-Sales)

To segment and forecast the size of the market, in terms of value, based on post-sales application (OBD, ADAS & Safety, Fleet Management, and Automotive Insurance)

To segment and forecast the size of the market, in terms of volume and value, based on channels (CAN & CAN FD, LIN, FLEX Ray, and Ethernet)

To segment and forecast the size of the market, in terms of volume and value, based on connection type (SD Card, USB, and Bluetooth/ Wi-Fi)

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, and other activities carried out by the key players in the automotive data logger market

