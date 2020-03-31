A fresh report titled on “Blockchain Devices Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Blockchain Devices Market is projected to grow from US$ 218 Million in 2019 to US$ 1,285 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 42.5% from 2019 to 2024.

Ledger SAS (France)

HTC Corporation (Taiwan)

Pundi X Labs Private Limited (Singapore)

Filament (US)

GENERAL BYTES R.O. (Czech Republic)

RIDDLE&CODE (Austria)

AVADO (Switzerland)

Sikur (US)

SIRIN LABS (Switzerland)

Blockchain Luxembourg S.A. (UK)

SatoshiLabs (Czech Republic)

Genesis Coin Inc. (US)

Lamassu Industries AG (Switzerland)

Crypto hardware wallets are among the most secure methods of storing cryptocurrencies. They contain a range of security features to protect digital currency keys. These wallets allow traders to store the keys safely and also protect the information from malware. Crypto hardware wallets are protected using PINs. They also include other security features such as a screen for viewing transaction details and buttons to verify the transactions manually.

Devices such as crypto ATMs, PoS devices, crypto hardware wallets, etc. are majorly used by corporate users to access blockchain from their systems. PoS devices are used in the retail industry to carry out payments while other devices such as crypto ATMs, crypto hardware wallets, and blockchain gateways are used in different industry verticals such as BFSI, government, retail & e-commerce, travel & hospitality, automotive, transportation & logistics, IT & telecommunication, etc.

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 30%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 = 40%

By Designation: C-Level Executives = 45%, Directors = 30%, and Others = 25%

By Region: North America= 30%, Europe= 40%, APAC = 25%, and RoW = 5%

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market positions in terms of ranking and core competencies

To forecast the size of various segments of the blockchain devices market based on four main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

To analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, product developments, and ongoing research and development (R&D) undertaken by market players in the blockchain devices market

1 Overview

2 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in the Blockchain Devices Market

3 Competitive Situations and Trends

3.1 Product Launches

3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, & Contracts

3.3 Expansions

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

4.3 Innovators

4.4 Emerging Companies