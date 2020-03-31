A fresh report titled on “Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report also details the information about the global market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, challenges, opportunities and porter’s forces analysis with respect to these elements. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market is projected to reach US$ 26.0 Billion by 2024 from an estimated US$ 19.5 Billion in 2019, recording a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Top Companies profiled in the Floating Production Storage and Offloading Market:

Bumi Armada(Malaysia)

Shell(Netherlands)

BP(UK)

ExxonMobil(US)

Petrobras(Brazil)

Chevron(US)

MODEC(Japan)

Teekay(Bermuda)

SBM Offshore(Netherlands)

BW Offshore(Norway)

Utilizing the old transportation vessel for various applications is projected to be one of the leading trends due to various challenges related to the decommissioning of existing structures, such as decommissioning methodology, cost, technology, facility removal regulations, and disposal routes. Hence, the demand for converted FPSOs remains higher than the new-build FPSOs.

Low transportation costs and time to transport crude oil and natural gas to end-user industries, such as refineries and gas liquefaction plants, directly from the offshore production facilities are factors that are projected to drive the demand for self-propelled FPSOs in the floating production storage and offloading market.

The floating production storage and offloading market in the Americas is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Increasing investments by the government to support energy infrastructure growth and rising demand for offshore oil & gas production in countries such as Mexico and Brazil are factors that are projected to drive the growth of the floating production storage and offloading market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier I–60%, Tier II–27%, and Tier III–13%

By Designation: C-level–55%, Managers–30%, and Others*–15%

By Region: Americas- 42%, Asia Pacific- 24%, Europe- 18%, Middle East & Africa- 16%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To profile and rank key players and comprehensively analyze their respective market share

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the floating production storage and offloading market by type, propulsion, hull type, usage, and region

by type, propulsion, hull type, usage, and region To provide detailed information on the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze the floating production storage and offloading market with respect to individual growth trends, future expansions, and contribution of each segment to the market

To forecast the growth of the floating production storage and offloading market with respect to the regions, namely, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa

To analyze competitive developments such as contracts & agreements, investments & expansions, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions in the floating production storage and offloading market

