Heavy construction equipment comprise heavy duty vehicles, which are specifically designed for use in various construction operations such as drilling, hauling, excavating, paving, and grading. The players in the global heavy construction equipment market serves several industries including manufacturing, oil & gas, forestry, mining, construction, and infrastructure.

The global heavy construction equipment market has steadily recovered from the recent slowdown of 2008-2009. However, the demand for heavy construction equipment has increased across the world, especially in emerging markets due to rapid urbanization and increasing investment in construction industry. In addition, prominent players, such as Caterpillar Inc., Volvo AB, and others have developed earthmoving machines that offer fuel savings and higher efficiency due to use of improved engines and control systems.

Key Players:

AB Volvo,Caterpillar, Inc.,Komatsu Ltd.,Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.,Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.,J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.(JCB),Liebherr Group,CNH Industrial N.V.,Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.,Terex Corporation

The newly commercialized medium wheel loaders, such as 950M, 966M, and 982M, launched by Caterpillar Inc. reduces operating costs and includes advanced technologies and safety features. Moreover, growing public-private partnerships for construction of public infrastructure systems in countries, such as India and China, are expected to boost the market. However, environmental concern poses a major threat to the construction equipment industry, as these machineries run on diesel, which releases harmful carbon emissions.

The market is segmented based on equipment type, application, end user industry, and geography. Based on equipment type, market is segmented into earthmoving equipment, material handling, heavy construction vehicles, and others. Earthmoving equipment accounted for nearly half of the market share in 2014, and is anticipated to consolidate its position during the forecast period, owing to lower operating costs and advent of smart and internet-enabled intelligent excavators.

Based on application, the market is categorized into excavation & demolition, heavy lifting, tunneling, material handling, and recycling & waste management. Excavation and demolition segment is expected to dominate the market from 2016 to 2022, as these excavators are equipped with new technology that ensures improved output, cost effectiveness, high performance, and efficiency.

Heavy construction equipment are used in numerous industry verticals such as infrastructure, construction, mining, oil & gas, manufacturing, and others. Among industries, infrastructure sector is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increased renting & leasing of heavy construction equipment in both, developed and developing nations.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Heavy Construction Equipment market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Heavy Construction Equipment market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Heavy Construction Equipment industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

