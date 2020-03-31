Delivery UAV’s are used for delivering various parcels, packages, food, as well as other goods from one place to other. There are various types of delivery UAVs available in the market such as hybrid drones, fixed wing drones, and rotary blade drones. These delivery UAVs are used by many end users namely: healthcare, e-commerce, weather monitoring, disaster management, automotive, and others. The integration of artificial intelligence into drones, and these UAVs permit the access to remote locations are some of the major driver which further fuel the delivery UAV market in the forecast period.

The high operational cost, and complex and immature regulations associated with drone delivery services are some of the factors which may hamper the delivery UAV market. However, the mounting technological advancement, reduced time of delivery, and owing to ease of operation in developing economies across various region are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of delivery UAV in the forecast period.

Also, key delivery UAV market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the delivery UAV market are AIRWARE, INC., DJI, 3D Robotics, SenseFly Ltd., DRONEDEPLOY INC., AeroVironment, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Flirtey, SKYCART INC., and MATTERNET among others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the delivery UAV market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five force analysis on global scenario.

