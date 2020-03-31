Tactical UAV is an aircraft which can fly independently based on pre-programmed flight program with automation systems. These are currently deployed for numerous missions, which consist of attack and reconnaissance roles. There are various types of tactical UAV’s available in the market such as close-range (CR) UAVs, medium-range endurance (MRE) UAVs, short-range (SR) UAVs, low-altitude deep penetration (LADP) UAVs, medium-range (MR) UAVs, and low-altitude long-endurance (LALE) UAVs. All these types of tactical UAVs are being used for military, homeland security, civil & commercial, and others type of securities. The growing inclination for modern warfare techniques by defense forces, and rising deployment of UAVs for aerial remote sensing are some of the major drivers of tactical UAV market.

The several issues associated with the acceptance of UAVs politically and socially, and shortage of skilled & trained workforces for operating UAVs are some of the factors which may hamper the tactical UAV market. However, the increasing technological developments of drone payloads, and mounting usage of UAV’s to fight terrorism across various region are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of tactical UAV in the forecast period.

Also, key tactical UAV market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the tactical UAV market are DJI, General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Boeing, Textron Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, BlueBird Aero Systems Ltd., Leonardo SpA, and Aeronautics Ltd. among others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the tactical UAV market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five force analysis on global scenario.

