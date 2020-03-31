Aircrafts and unmanned aerial vehicle uses a wide range of radio frequency antennas in order to communicate with ground traffic control and other aircrafts in the vicinity and also to navigate to their destination. The aircraft antenna market is soaring in the current scenario owing to the increasing demand for modernized and technologically advanced antennas.

The aircraft OEMs are constantly pressurizing the antenna manufacturers to develop robust antenna technology, which is increasing the market revenue of aircraft antenna market. Additionally, the rising demand for unmanned aerial vehicle in commercial and military usage is also driving the market for aircraft antenna market. Moreover, the aircraft OEMs are experiencing significant demand for newer aircrafts, which is also propelling the demand for aircraft antennas, which is catalyzing the aircraft antenna market in the present market scenario. The sales of aircraft antenna are anticipated to rise in the coming years owing to the increasing number of aircraft retrofitting practices being carried out across the globe. This factor possesses a prominent market opportunity for the players operating in aircraft antenna market.

The aircraft antenna market report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, key development in the past five years. The key aircraft antenna market players influencing the market are Honeywell International Inc., Cobham Plc., Boeing, Harris Corporation, Sensor Systems, McMurdo, Antcom, Azimut, Sarasota Avionics and Rami Antennas among others.

The report covers the analysis and forecast of 14 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. Besides this, the report on aircraft antenna market analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides region wise exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

