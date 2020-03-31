The global cooking oils & fats market generated revenue of $60,399 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $65,260 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 1.12% during the forecast period.

Cooking oils and fats contain essential fatty acids that a vital role in humans. Cooking oils and fats are composed of saturated, polysaturated, and monosaturated fatty acids in different proportions. Saturated fats increase body cholesterol levels, while monosaturated and polysaturated fatty acids lower the cholesterol level in the human body. Dietary fats play crucial role in various biochemical pathways of the body.

Increase in demand for cooking oils and fats in the emerging markets such as India, Indonesia, and Argentina fuels the market growth. In addition, growth in disposable income of consumers and busy lifestyle of consumers boost the demand for processed foods and ready-to-drink beverages, worldwide, which in turn fuels the market growth.

Key Players:

Unilever PLC, Cargill, Inc., International Foodstuff Company Limited, United Plantations Berhad, Wilmar International Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, Bunge Limited, CHS Inc.,

Upsurge in use of high quality edible oils due to growth in heart related diseases is one of the major driving factors of the market. However, adverse effects caused by trans fats due to excess consumption of oils & fats and high cost of raw materials hamper the market growth. The growing demand for cost-effective and healthy substitutes for trans fats is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to market players in the near future.

The global cooking oils and fats market is segmented based on product type and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into vegetable & seed oil, spreadable oils & fats, butter, margarine, olive oil, and cooking fats. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (South America, Middle East and Africa).

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Cooking Oils & Fats market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Cooking Oils & Fats market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Cooking Oils & Fats industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

