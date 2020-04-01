“Europe all-in-one modular data center market expected to grow from US$ 548.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 3,821.1 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 24.3% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

One of the key driver for all-in-one modular data center is its high speed of deployment. The increasing need from businesses requires the quick deployment of data centers. Since all-in-one modular data center are a complete physical infrastructure solution, it significantly reduces the deployment time as compared to a traditional data center or server room installation. The all-in-one modular data center eliminate the time required for design, specifications, procurement, integration of disparate components, and others.

The speed of deployment depends on the standardization of all-in-one modular data center. The more standardized the data center, the more likely it is to be a stocked item. As the kW capacity of data center increases, it is less likely to be stocked item and higher carrying cost. However, all-in-one data center are always faster to deploy compared to a traditional data center.

Currently, the rest of Europe is dominating the Europe all-in-one modular data center market, which in turn boost the demand for all-in-one modular data center. The rest of Europe comprises of Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and other developing countries of Europe. These countries are experiencing high growth in their ICT sector. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies and increasing digitization is fueling the all-in-one modular data center market in these countries.

EUROPE ALL-IN-ONE MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Europe All-in-one modular data center Market by Customized Container Types

Standard 20 ft. Container Module

Standard 40 ft. Container Module

Other Customized Container Module

Europe All-in-one modular data center Market by Deployment Type

Indoor

Outdoor

Europe All-in-one modular data center Market by End-User

BFSI

Telecom & IT

OTT

Government

Healthcare

Others

Europe All-in-one modular data center Market by Country

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

