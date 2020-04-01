The global pharmaceutical robots market is expected to reach US$ 344.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 110.8 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.6% from 2019-2027.

The key factors that are driving the growth of the significant benefits offered by robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing, growing awareness of robotic systems in the manufacturing process, increasing investments in pharmaceutical research and development are boosting the market over the years. In addition, the growth opportunities in emerging nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002342/

There are several conferences, workshops, and exhibitions being held across the globe in order to increase the awareness of robotic systems. For instance, 5th World Congress on Automation and Robotics was held in April 2018, at Las Vegas, USA. The conference aimed at growing awareness and share the knowledge of advanced technology amongst the professionals, industrialists, and students from the research area of Automation & Robotics. Furthermore, Pittcon 2018 was held in February 2018 at Orlando, Florida. The conference focused on the latest developments in technology, assisting analysis and automation in pharmaceutical research.

Some of the prominent players operating in pharmaceutical robots market are, ABB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION, Universal Robots, Marchesini Group S.p.A., DENSO CORPORATION, FANUC CORPORATION, Epson India Pvt Ltd., SHIBUYA CORPORATION, TRANSCRIPTIC INC. among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, In September 2018, ABB launched its most compact and lightweight 6-axis robot ever. The new IRB 1100 enhances the industry’s most comprehensive offering for fast, accurate small parts assembly solutions.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Avail discount on this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPMD00002342/

For instance, GlaxoSmithKline, who has collaborated with other pharmaceutical companies to assess the robotic platforms for precise, automated dispensing of solids and AstraZeneca has who have worked on combined efforts to improve the measurement and prediction of API solubility. Thus the growing conferences, workshops, and exhibitions for pharmaceutical robots drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Global pharmaceutical robots market was segmented by product, application, and end user. The product segment was further divided as collaborative robots and traditional robots. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into the inspection of pharmaceutical drugs, laboratory applications, and picking and packaging. Based on the end user, the pharmaceutical robots market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies and research laboratories. The pharmaceutical companies held a major market share among the end user segment owing to the growing geriatric population across the globe.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002342/

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the pharmaceutical robots market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global pharmaceutical robots market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]