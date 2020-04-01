The Asia Pacific automotive parts packaging market accounted for US$ 961.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 1,484.3 Mn in 2027.

The demand for aftermarket automotive parts is propelling the growth of the automotive parts packaging market. Moreover, the emergence of several new carmakers in the electric vehicle market is expected to boost the automotive parts packaging market growth in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific automotive industry has experienced the emergence of several new carmakers over the years. The automotive giants are constantly eyeballing on electric vehicle manufacturing as the section has attracted several customers globally.

The automotive parts packaging market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the automotive parts packaging market further. For instance, the governments of most of the countries in the Asia Pacific region are focusing on the manufacturing of vehicles and auto parts in their country itself. Through Made in China 2025, the government of China is backing the local companies to compete with foreign carmakers and to compete globally. Further, the major initiative by the Indian government, Make in India, focuses on the manufacturing of products in the country. Furthermore, India’s Automotive Mission Plan 2016-26, emphasizes on providing government support to the country’s growing automotive and its components manufacturing industry. This is anticipated to influence the automotive parts packaging market during the forecast period. These initiative provide various benefits to the automotive parts packaging based companies located in the region, thus, increasing the growth of the automotive parts packaging market.

