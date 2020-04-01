Most people want to avoid being in a packed Doctor’s office, waiting on lines, and being exposed to other people’s germs. In Arizona MY DR NOW solves all of these problems with their innovative model which provides convenient neighborhood clinics, old fashioned house calls, and telemedicine services – and all insurances are accepted.

Innovative, Arizona-based healthcare provider MY DR NOW makes seeing a doctor ridiculously easily, by delivering a wide-range of options to meet a patient’s needs. With the current situation surrounding the COVID19 coronavirus pandemic this can be more needed and valuable than ever. MY DR NOW accepts all insurances, as well as offers affordable options for the uninsured or those who would prefer not to use insurance, offering both family practice as well as urgent care services. Their doctors can be seen in a number of different convenient community clinics, free from waiting on lines in germ-filled offices, through house calls where the doctor comes to visit the patient, or even through their proprietary telemedicine platform. Most importantly, COVID-19 coronavirus testing is available.

“It was important for us to partner with a reputable organization,” commented a spokesperson from the Arizona Department of Health. “More than ever, healthcare services are vitally needed in our communities and through this partnership, we are able to utilize multiple modalities to provide care for those who need it the most.” A spokesperson from MY DR NOW stated, “we were just notified and waiting for details from the state.”

MY DR NOW’s services are available seven days a week, including weekends, holidays, and until 8 PM every night.

Patients of all ages are accepted and some of the more common medical services accessed include Physical Exams, Vaccines and Immunizations, Adult Primary Care, Pediatric Primary Care, Bloodwork and Lab Testing, Advanced Women’s Health, X-Rays, Medication Management and Refills, Mental Health Services, Women’s Health, and Drug Screenings.

As Arizona’s largest privately-owned primary care group, MY DR NOW has convenient locations throughout Arizona such as in Phoenix, Avondale, Glendale, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, San Tan Valley, and Laveen. Of course, their team of over 50 mobile doctors can see people in corner of the State.

To learn more or make an appointment be sure to visit https://www.mydrnow.com or call 480-677-8282.

