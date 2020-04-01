What is Cryogenic Fuel?

The cryogenic fuel is a fuel that requires storage at a very low temperature for maintaining itself in a liquid state. The cryogenic fuels are widely utilized in machinery which operates in space, where the ordinary fuel cannot be used owing to the absence of an environment that supports combustion. These fuels comprise oxygen, liquid hydrogen, LNG, methane, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, krypton, acetylene, xenon, helium, neon, and argon.

The improvements in the medical sector are one of the key drivers for the cryogenic fuel market growth. This sector highly demands industrial gases such as liquid hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and many others. Liquid nitrogen is majorly utilized during transplant procedures, especially for the cryogenic storage of body organs. In addition, the economic growth of the developing countries is expected to result in the formation of new research institutes and facilities in the coming years. This rise in the research and testing facilities, especially in the field of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, is anticipated to boost the demand for cryogenic gases to freeze biotechnology products, which in turn supports the cryogenic fuel market growth.

1. Advanced Gas Technologies

2. Air Liquide

3. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

4. AIR WATER INC

5. AMCS Corporation

6. Asia Technical Gas Co. (Pte) Ltd

7. Gulf Cryo

8. Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

9. Messer Group

10. Praxair, Inc.

