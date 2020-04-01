Nurse call systems market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 265.4 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 649.9 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period.

The Analysis report titled "Nurse Call Systems Market" highly demonstrates the current Nurse Call Systems market analysis scenario, current future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability of the industry.

Alzheimer’s diseases is form of dementia and is a progressive disorder which eventually results in the loss of memory and deterioration in cognitive skills. In China, Alzheimer’s is still often seen not as a disease but as an unavoidable and natural part of ageing. According to a data published in South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd., almost a million Chinese are diagnosed every year with Alzheimer’s, and by 2050, the number of Alzheimer’s patients in China is projected to reach 45 million, about half the number across the globe. Thus, owing to the above mentioned factors the market is likely to propel during the forecast period. Furthermore, according to the Alzheimer’s Disease International report, in 2015, approximately 23 million people in the Asia Pacific region suffered from dementia. It also estimated that the number is expected to triple (71 million) by 2050. Moreover, in Japan more than 4.6 million people are suffering from some form of dementia. And this number is expected to grow significantly as the population ages.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Ascom Holding AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens, Azure Healthcare

Intercall Systems

Schrack Seconet AG

Stanley Healthcare

Critical Alert Systems

Hill Rom Services Inc.

This market report contains a market overview that provides the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, a detailed understanding of the growth opportunities and key business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period.

The expected market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report

The market payers from Nurse Call Systems Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Nurse Call Systems in the global market.

Nurse Call Systems Market providing information such as company profiles and specifications, capacity, production, price, cost, earnings and contact information. Trends in the development of the Nurse Call Systems and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and the conclusions of the global research offered.

