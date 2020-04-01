The Analysis report titled “Point of Care Diagnostics Market” highly demonstrates the current Point of Care Diagnostics market analysis scenario, current future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability of the industry. A specific study of the competitive landscape of the Point of Care Diagnostics Market has allotted, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial standing, recent developments and therefore the SWOT analysis. This analysis report will give a transparent conceive of readers’ concern regarding the overall market situation to further choose on this market project.

Point-of-care testing (POCT) plays critical roles in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of infectious diseases. POC testing can be used to detect several major pathogens, including malarial parasites; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); human papillomavirus (HPV); dengue, Ebola, and Zika viruses; and Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB bacteria). HIV has infected over 40 million people worldwide; ~85% of this population resides in developing countries, which have a limited availability of clinical diagnostics and antiretroviral therapy (ART) monitoring platforms. To narrow down the diagnostic time, companies are developing POC test kits and reagents, for instance, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the ARCHITECT HIV Ag/Ab EIA, a fourth-generation assay, introduced by Abbott Laboratories. Increasing incidences of infectious diseases such as HIV is the major global public health issue. In 2018, World Health Organization (WHO) having claimed that more than 32 million HIV people are diagnosed, out of which 770 000 people died. At the end of 2018, 1.7 million people were reported to be newly infected globally, including 62% adults and 54% children. According to HIV and AIDS organization (AVERT), in 2018, 1.1 million US residents were infected with HIV, whereas APAC registered 5.2 million HIV-infected population. As per European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, ~2 million people in Europe were infected with HIV in 2018. Such increase in the incidence of infectious diseases is expected to create a demand for point of care test kits across the world.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Abbott

bioMérieux SA

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Nova Biomedical

Siemens AG

BD

PTS Diagnostics

