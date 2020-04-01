The customer engagement solution is the facility that provides a level of interaction between consumers and an organization directly or indirectly through the different channel of communication ranging from online or offline services. This connection helps to improve customer experience and customer engagement as they seek huge profit as well as revenues and higher customer lifetime value. Customer engagement solutions help the customer to solve their problems with the speed and make suggestions on how to improve themselves.

Increasing use of e-commerce platforms, growing adoption of customer engagement solutions as well as smartphones and tablets are some of the major factors which are contributing to the growth of the global customer engagement solutions market. However, customized expectations of customers and complexities to synchronize data between customer engagement solution and other technology are the factors hindering the growth of the global customer engagement solution market.

Also, key customer engagement solutions market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the customer engagement solutions market are Aspect Software, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Calabrio, Inc., Avaya Inc., Oracle Corporation, OpenText Corporation, SAP SE, Pegasystems Inc. and Nuance Communications, Inc. among others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting customer engagement solution market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the customer engagement solution market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

