The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases.

Medical coatings range from lubrications to anti-microbial liquids to water repellent polymers, and each variety of coating is used on a multitude of devices for many different applications.

Rising demand for medical devices owing to increasing government expenditures for the construction of hospitals and clinics, and the establishment of public health insurance will further aid industry expansion over the forecast period. However, increasing raw material price and healthcare costs.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. SurModics Inc.

2. Sono-Tek Corp

3. DSM

4. Hydromer, Inc.

5. Biocoat, Inc.

6. Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.

7. Covalon Technologies Ltd

8. Bayer

9. AST Products, Inc.

10. Hemoteq AG

The Global Medical Device Coatings Market is segmented on the basis of product, application. Based on product, the market is segmented into hydrophilic coatings, antimicrobial coatings, drug-eluting coatings, and anti-thrombogenic coatings. Based on application, the market is segmented into neurology, orthopedics, general surgery, cardiovascular, dentistry, and gynecology.

The Medical Device Coatings Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

