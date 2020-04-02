“The global NGS based RNA sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,414.59 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.3% from 2020-2027.”

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. The region is expected to be the fastest growing due to the key factors such as increasing investments by the respective government, growing number of the next generation sequencing workshops and conferences and development done by the companies. In addition, the introduction of the next generation sequencing based RNA sequencing based products by the companies are growing.

Reduced cost of genome sequencing

The growth in the adoption of the next generation sequencing is rising, recently in few years, next generation sequencing price have reduced greatly. For instance, first whole human genome sequencing cost over US$ 3billion in 2001 and it took approximately 15 years for its completion. However, the costs for the same in recent years has reduces to US$1,000 and the process requires less number of days. The cost of sequencing was approximately US$ 3 billion, which dropped down to US$ 10 million in 2006 and as the development in the technologies as increased the prices of sequencing has decreased to US$ 5,000 in 2012. Major market players such as Illumina and Roche have introduced breakthrough technologies that have enabled in the cost and time reduction in the sequencing. Moreover, the increase in the service provider companies have entered the market and they are offering next generation sequencing in cheaper cost.

Advancements in sequencing technologies

In recent years the advancements in the next generation sequencing such as paired-end (PE) sequencing has led to produce twice the number of the reads for the same time during the library preparation. The technique involves sequencing at both the ends of DNA fragments in library and aligning the forward and reverse reads as read pairs. The techniques has also enabled sequences aligned more accurate read alignment and the ability to detect indels, which is not possible with single read data. The most recent and liked technique by the researchers is paired-end approach.

In addition, the advancement in the field of molecular biology has equally enhanced the sequencing procedures. Many industry players have come up with innovative NGS technology in last few years. For instance, Pacific Biosciences with Sequel, and Oxford Nanopore with PromethION. Additionally, three advances NSG systems that dominate the market includes Roche GS FLX (454), Illumina HiSeq 2000 (Solexa) and AB SOLiD (Agencourt).

Product & Services Insights

The NGS-based RNA sequencing market by product & services is segmented into sequencing platforms and consumables, sample preparation, sequencing services and data analysis, storage and management. In 2018, the sequencing platform & consumables segment held a largest market share of 38.3% of the NGS based RNA sequencing market, by product & services. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to advantage which include quality of the sequence data, robustness and low noise while performing the sequence and others. Furthermore, the sample preparation segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027.

End User Insights

On the basis of end user, the NGS-based RNA sequencing market is segmented into research centers and academic & government institutes, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. In 2018, the research centers segment held a largest market share of 45.0% of the genomics market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027. However, the hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 23.2% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027. This higher growth rate of the segment owing to the providing the references for further researches are likely to propel the growth of the research centers and academic & government institutes segment in the coming future.

