A new market research study titled ‘Modular Data Center Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Solutions, Services, Applications, Deployment and Verticals’ asserts that the global modular data center market was valued at US$ 2.65 Bn in 2015 and is estimated to reach US$ 22.41 Bn by 2025. The report showcases various trends prevalent in the global modular data center market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as restraints to its growth.

Huge capital investments for setting up traditional data centers in organizations is a bit challenging issue, especially for small organizations that lack sufficient resources. With the rising amounts of data in modern world, businesses need resources to efficiently manage such a huge amount of data. Data Centers are built for this purpose albeit the traditional ones require huge capital investments. As a solution to this, a flexible and scalable model is developed.

Modular Data Center empowers smaller organizations efficiently manage data using a modular structure, scale up and down data center operations, maintain it more easily, and incorporate a weather proof module that can also be used in case of disaster recovery. With advantages of space saving and integration of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software in it, the product finds its applications everywhere.

Currently, North America and Europe in total holds more than half of the total market, while the regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America are exhibiting high growth due to various factors such as increase in number of new data from various industries and its requirement for effective storage among others. Adoptions of modular data center is expected to accelerate at a high growth rate in the coming few years due to, financial, technology and communications and government industry verticals’ inclination towards adopting such solutions which can provide better energy efficiency, easy capacity expansion and optimized CAPEX.

Concerns regarding the privacy and security of data have been one of the biggest factor that has refrained organizations from outsourcing their data storage work. Organization with mission critical data mainly prefers the on-premise systems to manage their data. Enhanced data protection for such mission critical and sensitive data can be a differentiating factor for modular data center vendors. This differentiation along with the various benefits that modular data center provides such as Plug and Play facility, would serve as an opportunity for organizations to adopt Modular Data Center based solutions and further strengthen its market.

The global modular data center market has been bifurcated on the basis of solutions into all-in-one modular data center solutions and single function modular data center solutions. The all-in-one modular data center solutions are further sub divided into Standard 20 ft. container modules, Standard 40 ft. container modules and other customized container modules. Similarly, the single function modular data center solutions are also sub divided as IT modules, power modules, and cooling modules. Also, the modular data center market is divided on the basis of services into Design, Construction and Commissioning services, Consulting & Planning services, Operations & Maintenance services and other services. Emergency and Temporary Deployment, Disaster Recovery, Capacity Expansion and other applications divide the global modular data center market on the basis of applications.

The market is also segmented on the basis of deployments where Greenfield and Brownfield deployments divide the market. On the basis of geography, the market has been divided into North America, South America (SAM), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Currently, Telecom & IT and BFSI verticals accounts more than half of the modular data center deployment globally. The modular data center solutions are most preferred by Telecom & IT, and BFSI organizations and enterprises to store, manage and process efficiently critical and sensitive data in a cost effective manner. Optimal capital investments and easy scalability according to the changing business needs have made the adoption of modular data center more attractive among the organizations.

The key market players profiled in the report include Bladeroom Group Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric, Baselayer Technology, LLC, Dell, Inc., Flexenclosure AB, Rittal GmBH and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

