According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Satellite Transponders Leasing Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global satellite transponders leasing market is expected to reach US$ 19.23 Bn in 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period 2016-2025.

In 2015, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of more than one-third of the total market share, followed by Europe.

Geographically, North America and Europe accounts for more than 60% of the global satellite transponders leasing market followed by Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa and South America. Therefore, the high growth in these provinces are anticipated to showcase more of the industry’s potential during the forecast period.

Satellite transponders are the space-based sophisticated cluster of radio repeaters, integrated into telecommunication satellite. Being a critical fragment of antenna system and microwave repeater, these transponders amplify single or multiple carriers received from the uplink (terrestrial transmitters to satellite receivers) on the downlink (satellite transmitter to terrestrial receiver) of a geostationary communication satellite. Some of the communication satellites in earth’s orbit are Telstar 5 and AMC 4, situated at 97.0 degrees W and 67 degrees W, respectively. The previously mentioned satellites along with their cohorts in the same orbit embrace bent-pipe repeaters or conventional type transponders utilizing Ku and C-bands. These repeaters not only receives and transmits carrier waves frequencies but also distributes them into separate transponders of a fixed bandwidth.

The global scenario of satellite transponders showcases a steady growth in the coming years. Presently, all developed as well as developing economies are planning to invest into the high throughput satellites in order to enhance their broadcasting services. However, the leasing of higher capacity volumes of transponders would rely on their descended pricing coupled with intensive competition and dropping fill rates. The global satellite transponders leasing market is segmented into services (protected, unprotected, preemptable), application (government & military, telecom, commercial, research & development, navigation, remote sensing), bandwidth (Ku- band, Ka- band, c-band and others); and geography.

Key findings of the study:

North America is anticipated to account for the largest satellite transponders leasing market share and would register a CAGR of 3.34%.

Based on the application type, revenues from the commercial segment pertain to represent slightly larger share than other applications segment followed by government and military applications in 2015.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience continuous growth during the forecast period of 2016- 2025 with a CAGR of 6.42%.

Asia pacific for the satellite transponder leasing services market is considered to be the most lucrative and promising market. The key players in this market see large chunk of business coming from this region. In fact the revenues coming from the Asia Pacific are expected to double the revenues from the North American and South American provinces in the long term forecast of the market.

The key companies profiled in this report include Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat, Telesat, SingTel Optus, MEASAT satellite systems, Asia Broadcast Satellite, Arabsat, ISRO, and China Satellite Communications Co.

Global Satellite Transponders Leasing- Market Segmentation

By Services

Protected

Unprotected

Preemptable

By Application

Government & military

Telecom

Commercial

Research & Development

Navigation

Remote Sensing

By Bandwidth

Ku- Band

Ka- Band

C-Band

Others (S, L, X & K)

