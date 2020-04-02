Latest market study on “Software Defined Data Center Market to 2025 by Solution (into Server virtualization, Software Defined Storage (SDS), Management Software/Platform and Software Defined Network (SDN)), Services (Integration & Deployment and Consultation & Professional), Industry Vertical (Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Telecom & IT and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast?, the software defined data center market is estimated to reach US$ 103.66 billion by 2025 from US$ 16.35 billion in 2015. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000148/

Emergence of e-commerce and several other social platforms are the key factors driving the massive generation of data across the globe. Majority of the companies like Facebook, Amazon Web Services, Google and other similar modern enterprises are using predictive analysis and data driven customer services in order to provide their customers with personalized services.

The proliferation in big data is one of the major reasons the core data center market experienced the growth since past few years. As the production of data increased demand for more agile and scalable data centers also increased. Traditionally the data centers were supposed to be configured manually and majority of the management was performed manually which required more manpower and CAPEX. However, the software defined data centers successfully helped the organizations to overcome these issues. The software Active data centers provided its users with the ease of controlling and managing the data centers remotely using the virtualized servers, networks and storage spaces.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000148/

In coming years the market for software defined data centers is expected to experience great thrust in in its growth owing to the rapidly developing IT infrastructure and digitalizing economies across the globe.

Some of the key players in this market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation and VMware Inc. among others.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000148/

The report segments the global software defined data center market as follows:

Global Software Defined Data Center Market – By Solution

Server virtualization

Software Defined Storage (SDS)

Management Software/Platform

Software Defined Network (SDN)

Global Software Defined Data Center Market – By Service

Integration and Deployment Services

Consulting & Professional Services

Global EFSS Market – By End-user Industry

Banking Financial Services and Insurance

Telecommunication & IT

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail

Others

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]