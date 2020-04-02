An exclusive Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Many drug delivery device manufacturer are combining their medical devices or drug-delivery systems with connected capabilities like Bluetooth, Near Field Communication (NFC), and other technologies to boost patient compliance and innovate new products. Thus, connected drug delivery devices are game changers in therapeutics.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence High Throughput Screening the development rate of the Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The connected drug delivery devices market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to key factors such as growing patient connectivity and engagement, and increasing patient awareness about adherence to prescribed therapies. However, high cost of such devices and the concern of cybersecurity restrain the growth of the market.

The “Global Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global connected drug delivery devices market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, end user and geography. The global connected drug delivery devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading connected drug delivery devices market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Connected Sensors, Integrated Connected Devices), Technology (Bluetooth, NFC, Other), End-user (Healthcare Providers, Home Care), and Geography

– The study broadly exemplifies, the regional hierarchy of this market, while categorizing the same into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India.

– The research report documents data concerning the market share held by each nation, along with potential growth prospects based on the geographical analysis.

– The study anticipates the growth rate which each regional segment would cover over the estimated timeframe.

Phillips-Medisize

West Pharma

Aterica Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

BIOCORP

Merck KGaA

Propeller Health

Proteus Digital Health

Adherium Limited

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

