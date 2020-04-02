The Global research report titled Blockchain Identity Management Market delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 128 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Major Vendors profiled in the Blockchain Identity Management Market include are IBM (US), AWS (US), Civic Technologies (US), KYC-Chain (Hong Kong), Bitfury (US), Evernym (US), Factom (US), Netki (US), ShoCard (US), UniquID (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), Bitnation (Switzerland), Nodalblock (Spain), EdgeSecure (Airbitz) (US), Blockverify (UK), Peer Ledger (Canada),Cambridge Blockchain (US), uPort (US), Originalmy (Brazil), Neuroware (Malaysia), Tradle (US), Existenceid (Australia), Coinfirm (Poland), and BTL Group (Canada).

The Blockchain Identity Management Market size is expected to grow from US$ 90.4 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,929.9 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 84.5% during the forecast period. Blockchain Identity Management Market spread across 128 pages, profiling 13 companies and supported with tables and figures are available in this research report.

The application providers segment is the fastest growing segment in the blockchain identity management market. The market is segmented by application providers, middlew are providers, and infrastructure providers. The blockchain identity management technology’s unique capabilities, such as self-sovereign identification, authenticity, and KYC simplification, are expected to increase the demand for the blockchain identity management solutions.

The Banking, Financial Service, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. With the increasing need for the identity verification in the banking system and the difficulties in the traditional identification methods are making the identification processes more complex. The implementation of blockchain technology for identity management will not only simplify the KYC processes for BFSI organizations but also ensure the protection of the user’s personal information.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to the increase in venture capital funding and number of startups, and governments’ increasing focus on regulating the blockchain technology identity management market space. The key financial hubs and government organizations in APAC countries, such as Japan, Australia and New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Singapore, provide significant opportunities for the adoption of blockchain identity management solutions.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company type: Tier 1: 20%, Tier 2:45%, and Tier 3: 35%

By Designation: C-Level: 48%, Director Level: 37%, Managers 15%

By Region: North America: 22%, Europe: 45%, APAC: 26%, and RoW: 7%

Report Highlights:

The Objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the blockchain identity management market by provider, vertical, and region. The report analyzes the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market. It profiles the key players of the market and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies, such as new product launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations. The report also covers detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape of Blockchain Identity Management Market:

Overview

Competitive Situations and Trends

New Product Launches/Product Enhancements

Business Expansions

Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

Mergers and Acquisitions

Target Audience for Blockchain Identity Management Market:

Regulatory bodies

Blockchain technology solution vendors

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)

Consulting firms

VARs

