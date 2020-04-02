The Global research report titled Blockchain in Energy Market delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 142 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Companies profiled in the Blockchain in Energy Market include are Accenture, AWS, Bigchaindb, BTL, Deloitte, Grid+, IBM, Infosys, Microsoft, Nodalblock, Oracle, Power Ledger, SAP,Wepower, Lo3 Energy, Enosi, Electron, Drift.

The Blockchain in Energy Market is projected to reach US$ 7,110.1 Million by 2023, from an estimated US$ 394.3 Million in 2018, at a CAGR of 78.32%.

The Private segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The private segment provides more security over public blockchain. It can be utilized for various use cases including smart contracts, asset registry, and digital identity for various application such as energy trading and payment schemes.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for blockchain in energy market in 2023 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Australia accounted for the largest share of the blockchain in energy market in the Asia Pacific in 2017 as it is one of the early adopters of the blockchain technology in the region. For instance, Origin Energy, one of the leading energy providers of Australia, in a partnership with Power Ledger plans to adopt new energy trading platforms to maintain the record of buying and selling energy.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 21%, and Tier 3- 14%

By Designation: C-Level- 28%, Managers- 36%, and Others- 36%

By Region: Asia Pacific-57%, North America-13%, and South America 5%, and RoW-25%

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To strategically analyze the blockchain energy market with respect to individual growth trends, future expansions, and contributions to the market

To forecast the growth of the blockchain in energy market with respect to the major regions (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW)

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and details of a competitive landscape for market leaders

To define and segment the blockchain in energy market with respect to type, component, application, end-user, and region

To provide detailed information about major factors influencing the growth of the blockchain in energy market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To analyze competitive developments such as new product development, mergers & acquisitions, expansions & investments, and contracts & agreements, in the blockchain energy market

Target Audience for Blockchain in Energy Market: Blockchain technology vendors, Blockchain security providers, Communication service providers, Consultants/consultancies/advisory firms, Energy associations, Government agencies, Independent software vendors, Infrastructure and protocol providers, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Network solution providers, Payment gateway providers, Support and maintenance service providers, System integrators and implementation service providers, Third-party service providers, Value-Added Resellers (VARs), Trading software providers.

