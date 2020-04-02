According to Market Study Report, Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market.

The Global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market to grow from US$ 51.4 Million in 2018 to US$ 1,000.1 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 81.1% during the forecast period. This report spread across 139 pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research.

“The application provider segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

By Providers, the blockchain in media, advertising, and entertainment market is segmented into application, middle ware, and infrastructure. Blockchain-enabled applications change the distribution and production of content, help prevent illegal file sharing, and enable transparent rights managment for media, advertising, and entertainment market players.

“North America is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period”

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the global blockchainin media, advertising, and entertainment market by region during the forecast period. The North American region has witnessed increased investments in the market. The US is the largest market for blockchain-based solutions in this region.In North America, the adoption of advanced technologies and digitization are expected to fuel the growth of the blockchainin media, advertising, and entertainment market.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in The blockchain in media, advertising, and entertainment market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier I:24%, Tier II:42%, and Tier III:34%

By Designation:C-Level:32%, Director Level:28%, and Others:40%

By Region: North America:28%, EMEA: 32%, and APAC:40%

Target Audience for Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market: Blockchain technology vendors, Government agencies, Network solution providers, Independent software vendors, Communication service providers, Payment gateway provider, Blockchain security providers, Infrastructure and protocol providers, Value-added resellers, Blockchain security providers.

Top Companies profiled in the “Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market” include are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Accenture (Ireland), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Digital Currency Group (US), Bitfury Group (US), Factom (US), Guardtime (Estonia), BRAINBOY (Germany), ARK (US), Auxesis (India), Synereo (Israel), NYIAX (US), MetaX (US), BTL (Canada), Voise (Canada), UJo (US), BigchainDb (Germany), Bloq (US), Clearcoin (US), iProdoos (US), Current (US), and Decent (Switzerland).