Outdoor advertising is a form of advertising that focuses on consumers in public places, in transit, or commercial locations. It is a mass-market medium used to broadcast messages for branding and to support campaigns. Outdoor advertising expenses are split between traditional modes of physical and digital. Traditional physical outdoor media include billboards, street furniture, transit displays, and commercial displays. Digital outdoor media include media that are connected to the network such as smart billboards. Outdoor advertising formats are classified into four categories: billboards, street furniture, transit advertising, and alternative media.

The Outdoor Advertising market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Leading Players in the Outdoor Advertising Market: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising Company, Outfront Media Inc., Str er, Adam Outdoor Advertising, Bell media, Captive Network, CBS Outdoor, CEMUSA, EPAMEDIA, Fairway Outdoor Advertising, Focus Media holding limited, Affichage Holding, News outdoor, Air Media and others.

The Outdoor Advertising Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

Outdoor Advertising Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

Type of Outdoor Advertising Market:

Billboards

Street Furniture

Transit Displays

Others

Application of Outdoor Advertising Market:

Food & Beverage Industry

Vehicles Industry

Health and Medical Industry

Commercial and Personal Services

Consumer Goods

Others

