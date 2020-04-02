The Global research report titled Blockchain Supply Chain Market delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 131 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Major Vendors profiled in the Blockchain Supply Chain Market include are IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP SE (Germany), AWS (US), Huawei (China), Bitfury (Netherlands), Auxesis Group (India), TIBCO Software (US), BTL Group (Canada), Applied Blockchain (UK), Guardtime (Estonia), Nodalblock (Spain), Peer Ledger (Canada), Blockverify (UK), TransChain (France), RecordsKeeper (Spain), Datex (US), Ownest (France), Omnichain (US), Traceparency (France), Digital Treasury Corporation (China), Chainvine (UK), VeChain (China), and OpenXcell (US).

The Global Blockchain Supply Chain Market to grow from US$ 145.0 Million in 2018 to US$ 3,314.6 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 87.0% during the forecast period. Main growth factors for the market include an increasing need for supply chain transparency and rising demand for enhanced security of supply chain transactions.

The Health care and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as blockchain supply chain offerings enable healthcare and pharmaceutical companies to reduce the illegal activities, such as illegal production of harmful medicines and counterfeit drugs, by criminal enterprises, improper stock control, and lack of visibility and transparency across the supply chain.

North America is estimated to have the largest market size in 2018 followed by Europe, owing to technology developments in these regions. North America is an early adopter of emerging technologies. Being a hub for innovations, combined with its developed capital markets and financial setup, North America presents significant growth opportunities for blockchain supply chain vendors to expand their presence. The adoption of blockchain supply chain offerings is expected to increase in APAC and Latin America.

Study Objectives:

The main objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the global blockchain supply chain market by providers, applications, industry verticals, and regions. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the market. The report aims to strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market. The report attempts to forecast the market size with respect to 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

