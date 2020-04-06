The deployment of building analytics platform in different types of building depends on varied applications demanded by the infrastructure and nature. As for example, fault detection and monitoring is one of the major application used by manufacturing facilities; and energy management is extensively used by commercial and residential buildings. By building type, the building analytics market is segmented into manufacturing facilities, commercial building, residential building, public places, and government building.

For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE00002052/

Company Profiles

Schneider Electric

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

SkyFoundry

Environmental Systems, Inc.

ENGIE Insight Services Inc

Senseware, Inc.

Gooee

Acorn Engineering Group Limited

Waibel Energy Systems

BuildingIQ, Inc

Siemens AG

General Electric (GE)

Iconics, Inc.

Coppertree Analytics

Delta Electronics

Deployment of analytics in the manufacturing facilities enable the companies to monitor all the manufacturing processes in real-time and helps the facility manager to act in order to prevent failure, optimize field service, as well as vigorously reallocate production resources on time in case of any faults or changes. Further, it allows monitoring of individual asset performance at different levels of production thus, gaining insights regarding the productivity of various assets.

Presently, several manufacturing organizations are experiencing digital transformation in order to become smart digital manufacturing companies. This has resulted in the integration of sensors in production line equipment as well as in other assets to facilitate the collection and analysis of data for optimizing operations, boost asset performance, improve productivity and reduce risk.

Fault detection and monitoring or FDD is the most common application of business analytics used by manufacturing companies worldwide. Other applications are also significant for manufacturing facilities such as emergency management, security management, energy management, and operations management among others.

Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE00002052/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global building analytics market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global building analytics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.