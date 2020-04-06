Latest market study on “Drone Logistics and Transportation Market to 2027 by Type (Freight Drones, Passenger Drones, and Ambulance Drones); Application (Warehousing, Shipping, and Others); and End User (Military and Commercial) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the drone logistics and transportation market is estimated to reach US$ 1,628.98 Mn by 2027 from US$ 24.58 Mn in 2018. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The drone logistics and transportation experiencing a steady growth with regards to the research and development activities, product innovations, investments, and technological integrations, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise exponentially in the coming years. The market for drone logistics and transportation consists of some well-established players across the globe that cater highly advanced drones to the logistics and transportation service providers. The benefits of drone deliveries that have attracted parcel delivery industry players and e-commerce industry players include reduced roadway congestion, improved safety, optimized route flexibility, reduced greenhouse gas emission, and overnight or one-day delivery.

Company Profiles

CHEETAH SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, INC.

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP.

FLIRTEY

FLYTREX AVIATION, LTD.

HARDIS GROUP

INFINIUM ROBOTICS

PINC SOLUTIONS

VOLOCOPTER GMBH

WORKHORSE GROUP INC.

ZIPLINE

The market is anticipated to escalate in the coming years though deliveries, as the drone delivery service reduces the logistics cost of the end users greatly. With the further alterations in regulations, and an increasing number of logistics partners and e-commerce players opt for drone service, the number of third party service providers are also anticipated to rise, thereby accentuating the market in the forthcoming years. Federal Aviation Administration in several countries has simplified the rules for delivering goods through unmanned aerial systems, which has increased the number of delivery services from different companies.

The global market for drone logistics and transportation market is segmented on various parameters such as type, application, end user, and geography. Based on type, freight type segment dominate the drone logistics and transportation software market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

On the basis of application, warehousing segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the coming years. The drone logistics and transportation market operates in an extremely fragmented industry with huge number of smaller players capturing the market. Key players operating in the market are introducing attractive services and solution which is helping the companies to gain customer traction.

