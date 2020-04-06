According to a new market research study titled “Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, End User, and Geography.” The global percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market is expected to reach US$ 2,977.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,188.2 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.3% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market, based on the product was segmented into intra-aortic balloon pumps, VA-extracorporeal membrane oxygenators (ECMO), and short-term ventricular assist devices. In 2017, the intra-aortic balloon pumps segment held a largest market share of 42.0% of the percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2025. The use of IABP is likely to be more prevalent in the coming years and advancements in the technology of these pumps can prove useful to assess the effectiveness of acute interventions that is likely to increase the demand of these products. Furthermore, the short-term ventricular assist devices segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2025.

Driving factors such as increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and shortage of heart donors are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, high costs of these devices and procedures associated with them as well as product recalls are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. On the other hand, development of market from the emerging nations is one of the rising opportunity that can be focused by market players to venture and gain significant revenues.

Shortage of heart donors are expected to boost the market growth over the years

Patients with advanced heart failure have a poor prognosis and heart transplant is still the best treatment option. However, the scarcity of donors, long waiting times, and an increasing number of unstable patients have favored the development of mechanical circulatory support. Moreover, according to the Heart Failure Society of America, nearly 5.7 million Americans are suffering from heart failure. The data also suggests that almost 1.4 million persons with CHF are under 60 years of age. Thus, the solution to this shortage of heart donors served by the temporarily used percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices that are also helpful in long-term support for patients suffering with heart failures are likely to be adopted at higher rates in the coming years.

Surge of regional business diversities

Business diversity is one of the major concerns hovering around the globalization of any organization. Geographies around the globe are characterized by high regional diversities with respect to various facts such as demands of the customer, disposable incomes of the consumer, Governmental legislations in the region, the percentage of the youth population, percentage of literacy in the region, and some cultural deviations. Altogether, these factors require a deep and focused study before for tapping the new market. Hence, hiring personnel for performing the market has become a necessity for small and large organizations.

