According to a new market research study titled “Gastric Balloon Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Filling Material and End User”. The global gastric balloon market is expected to reach US$ 152.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 67.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global gastric balloon market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global gastric balloon market, based on product was segmented as, single gastric balloons, dual gastric balloons and triple gastric balloons. In 2018, the single gastric balloon held the largest share of the market, by product. Additionally, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to better benefits offered as compared to the dual and triple gastric balloon, also the implantation of a single balloon causes less discomfort, leading to its rising preference.

The market for gastric balloon is expected to grow due to rising cases of obesity as well as increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical method. In addition, growth of the market in emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Company Profiles

Allurion Technologies Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

ENDALIS

Helioscopie Medical Implants

LEXEL SRL

MEDSIL

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc.

Silimed

Spatz FGIA, Inc.

Rise in the cases of obesity across the globe is expected to boost the market growth over the years

Obesity has been spreading at an epidemic rate during the recent years, specifically in the urban areas of the developed nations. As per estimates made by the WHO, during 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, aged 18 years and older, were overweight. Of these over 650 million were obse. Also, an estimated 41 million children under the age of 5 years were overweight or obese. The prevalence of overweight and obesity among children and adolescents aged 5-19 has witnessed a dramatic from a minimal 4% in 1975 to above 18% in 2016. At present, obesity rates are significantly high in the United States, Mexico, New Zealand and Hungary, while they are lowest in Japan and Korea. Whereas, during the future years, obesity rates in countries such as Korea and Switzerland are anticipated to increase at the fastest rate.

Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Methods

The endoscopic intragastric balloon treatment is a non-surgical method to help lose weight in patients who suffer from obesity or morbid obesity. It is an endoscopic procedure, in which a balloon is inserted in the stomach, which occupies about half of the stomach’s space. The balloon remains in the stomach for a maximum of six months and it is meant to increase the feeling of satiety and limit food intake. Endoscopy offers ease in the placement as well as the removal of a gastric balloon, along with limited complications due to the non-surgical nature of the procedure. Also, the absence of incisions unlike other weight loss surgeries is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the future years.

