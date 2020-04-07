Human capital management (HCM) provides solutions to streamline human resource functions, which include the management of employee profile, time & attendance, payroll & compensation, benefits & perks, training & development, and workforce analytics. Several key industry players, such as Cornerstone OnDemand, Kronos, SAP SE, and IBM Corporation, offer solutions to cater to the need of process automation for various user types, including small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Moreover, compared to on-premises and other traditional alternatives, adoption of cloud-based HCM solutions is on an increase due to benefits such as low cost of deployment, reduced maintenance expenses, unlimited storing capacity, and remote access through web and mobile from any place, and at any time.

Some of the key players of Human Capital Management Market:

ADP LLC, Cornerstone OnDemand, Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Infor Incorporation, Kronos Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, and Ultimate Software.

Increase in adoption of cloud-based HCM solutions across several industry verticals, such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunication & IT drives the HCM market. In addition, the growth in need to streamline human resources operations fuels the market. Further, need for improved workforce management and need to automate HR processes drives the HCM market towards growth.

However, data security and privacy concerns due to cloud-based deployment is expected to hinder the market growth. In addition, stringent government regulations and resistance to change the traditional approach or adopt new solutions is anticipated to hamper the HCM market.

The global human capital management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. Further on the basis of solution, it is divided into core HR, recruiting, workforce management, compensation & payroll, and others. On the basis service, it is categorized into managed service and professional service. By deployment model, it is categorized into cloud and on-premises.

By industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, retail, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, hospitality, government, manufacturing, and others (education, transportation, energy & utilities, and media & entertainment). By geography, it is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA including country-level analysis for each region.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Human Capital Management market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Human Capital Management Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Human Capital Management Market Size

2.2 Human Capital Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Human Capital Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Human Capital Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Human Capital Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Human Capital Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Human Capital Management Sales by Product

4.2 Global Human Capital Management Revenue by Product

4.3 Human Capital Management Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Human Capital Management Breakdown Data by End User