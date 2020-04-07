What is DC-DC Converter?

DC-DC converters are heavily utilized to efficiently and effectively produce a regulated voltage from a source. DC-DC converters are high-frequency power conversion circuits which use high-frequency switching and inductors, capacitors, and transformers to ease out switching noise into regulated DC voltages.

Factors such as a rise in the adoption of electric vehicles due to rising concern for the environment, use within electric aircraft, and data centers positively affect the growth. Mentioned factors are some of the factors which play a significant role in driving the growth of the DC-DC converter market. Nevertheless, an upsurge in demand for digital power-based DC-DC converters and emergence of miniaturized DC-DC converters is expected to gain high momentum in the future and so will provide healthy opportunities to the players operating in the DC-DC converter market.

Here we have listed the top DC-DC Converter Market companies in the world

ABB Ltd. Delta Electronics, Inc. Diodes Incorporated FDK Corporation Infineon Technologies AG Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd Renesas Electronics Corporation Texas Instruments Incorporated TDK-Lambda Corporation Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

