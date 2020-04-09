The North America SiC fibers market accounted for US$ 112.5 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account for US$ 2,097.7 Mn by 2027.

SiC fibers are composed of silicon carbide molecules, which range in diameter from 5-50 micrometers. They exhibit properties such as higher temperature capability, lower thermal expansion, lower density, higher oxidative durability, lower permeability, light-weight, high strength, and better thermal conductivity. SiC fibers are widely considered as key reinforcing agents, and are used in high performance ceramic matrix or metal matrix composites. In 2018, US accounted for a dominating share of the North American SiC fibers market. North America has presence of some world leading automobile and aircraft manufacturing companies which generate significant demand for SiC fibers.

The region is expected to turn into a lucrative SiC fibers market as it has a robust manufacturing base in Canada and US. Moreover, rising investments in the manufacturing ability and production facility of SiC fibers is further expected to fuel the growth of the SiC fibers market in the North American region. The construction of efficient nuclear power plants and the rising use of technical ceramics used in their constructions across North America is anticipated to drive the sales for SiC fibers. The prolific industrial base of highly industrialized countries such as Canada and the US is expected to propel the growth of SiC fibers in North America in the forecast period.

Growing Demand from Various End-Use Industries

High strength along with a lightweight, stability over high temperature, and resistance from oxidation and corrosion make SiC fibers an ideal material used across various ends use industries such as aerospace and defense, power and energy, chemical, automotive, and others. The rising focus towards the advancement of the performance of commercial and military aircraft is continuously driving the demand for high-performance structural materials in the aerospace industry. Composite materials have gained acceptance for aviation and aerospace applications owing to exceptional strength coupled with superior physical properties and stiffness-to-density ratios. The aerospace industry is considered as the prime user of SiC fibers. The use of SiC fibers is important for application dealing in extreme mechanical loads at high temperatures (up to 1900 K in the air) and cannot be met out with any metallic material or intermetallic materials. The growing application of silicon carbide fibers reinforced composites is motivating the manufacturers to replace the metal parts in aircraft with the fibers so as to boost the fuel efficiency of aircraft engines and used in the manufacturing of engines, thermal protection systems, and turbopumps. Thus, the growing application base along with a rapid rise in urbanization and industrialization is boosting the demand for SiC fibers in the industry.

Form Insights

Based on form, the North America SiC fibers market is bifurcated as continuous, woven cloth and others.

The SiC fibers have a strong oxidation resistance and are extremely strong fibers that are specially used for high-temperature applications. Composition of carbon, silicon or acute proportions of oxygen present in the fiber depend on the manufacturing process of the SiC fiber. The continuous SiC fiber segment is anticipated to account for a larger share of the SiC fiber market in North American region. The continuous SiC fiber is widely used in the nuclear environment due to its chemical stability, high toughness, relatively low neutron absorption and mature fabrication technology. These fibers have been gaining growing inclination in the nuclear industry and are being studied all over the globe and are being applied mainly to the engine combustion chamber, friction materials and aerospace heat shield. The continuous SiC fibers are also noted to possess excellent electronic properties too. These fibers are prepared by the hot pressing and vacuum bag infiltration method using the SiC fabric performs.

Usage Insights

The North America SiC fiber market is bifurcated on the basis of usage into composites and non-composites. The SiC fibers market is anticipated to witness strong growth in North America owing to large demand for SiC fibers from its energy, aviation, and industrial sector. The composite SiC fibers is poised to dominate the North American SiC fibers market by usage. The composites usage comprises of ceramic matrix composites (CMC), Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) and Metal Matrix Composites (MMC). The PMC is poised to be a new alternative ceramic in various domestic and engineering applications. This composite that is influenced by the distinguished properties of SiC fiber is used in engineering applications such as marine, automobile, mechanical and others. The versatility offered by the use of composite SiC fibers has made them the preferred material in the construction of turbine engine components, and thermal protection systems in the aerospace applications. The remarkable properties of composite SiC fibers such as high chemical, mechanical and thermal stability with high tensile strength is anticipated to drive the demand for composite SiC fibers in the forecast period.

