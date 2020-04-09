Europe medical equipment maintenance market is anticipated to reach US$ 9,953.13 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,740.94 Mn in 2018. The medical equipment maintenance market is expected to rise with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020-2027.

The rise of the medical equipment maintenance market is driven by factors such as the prevalence of chronic diseases, growing medical equipment, and increasing purchase of refurbished medical systems are expected to boost the market over the years. But, stringent regulatory policies are likely to hinder the growth of the market in the future years.

Refurbishment is the systematic process of delivering used equipment to the same condition as when new or even better. In the medical device or equipment, refurbishing means extending its lifetime of the machine, generally from 5 or 7 to 10 or 14 years or above. Hence it fits as a form or reuse and waste prevention. Hospitals are the primary end-users of capital medical equipment, and has become increasingly cost-conscious because of the economic downturn and increasing cost burden on healthcare systems. The healthcare sector is increasingly facing heavy cost pressures. These cost-saving pressures affect the demand for medical devices as well as the characteristics of these devices. According to COCIR, around 95% of medical companies in Europe are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), employing less than 250 people. In 2015, the refurbished diagnostic imaging equipment accounted for 75.5% of the global demand for refurbished medical devices. Based on the above factors, the market for refurbished medical devices will propel the medical equipment maintenance market.

For More Information, Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008085/

Company Profiles Boston Scientific Corporation

Stryker

Medtronic

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Abbott

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Aramark

Althea Group

Germany is expected to dominate the market in the European region, owing to an increase in the medical device industry in Germany. Moreover, the prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of various well-established players in the medical equipment market, is anticipated to increase significantly during the future period. Hence, considering the mentioned factors, the medical equipment maintenance market is expected to grow at a significant pace in Germany during the forecast period.

Germany Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

EUROPE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MAINTENANCE – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Device Type

Electromedical Equipment

Endoscopic Devices

Surgical Instruments

Other Medical Equipment

By Service Type

Preventive Maintenance

Corrective Maintenance

Operational Maintenance

By Service Provider

Original Equipment Manufactures

Independent Service organization

In-House Maintenance

By Geography

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain



Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00008085/

Reason To Buy :

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Europe medical equipment maintenance market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Europe medical equipment maintenance market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth regional market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.