The Middle office outsourcing market is estimated to account US$ 5.0 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 9.8 Bn by 2027.

North America holds the major market share in middle office outsourcing market share. By outsourcing middle office services to a professional third party, buy-side managers can reduce pressure on the middle office by gaining access to a variety of essential services fund administration, including custody, oversight, as well as safekeeping and these factors are significantly contributing to the market growth. As in the past few years, outsourced demand has been propelled by several factors such as streamlined data processing, front-office synchronization, and, more recently, the requirement for advanced cyber security protections. With the growing complexity and market coverage of investment products, managers are progressively requiring better transparency around process monitoring, asset valuation, and other areas intending to satisfy both clients and regulations. To attain this, proper incorporation of the middle office with back- and front-office systems, using automation for creating an efficient system of data gathering across various sources, is required. These factors are expected to create significant growth in the middle office outsourcing market in North America market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in middle office outsourcing market. The asset managers in the APAC are escalating their investment footprint, driving augmented trade volumes as well as diversification into new strategies, asset classes, and geographies. Intending to follow these opportunities together with meeting customer demands for transparency, the asset managers are turning to specialized providers of middle-office services for managing complexity, enter new markets, create new products, and abide with changing regulatory demands.

Lucrative Regional Middle Office Outsourcing Market

Middle Office Outsourcing Market Insights



Growing need to improve business efficiency is one of the key factor driving middle office outsourcing market

The growing need to improve the overall business efficiency is one of the major factors driving the middle office outsourcing market. To meet the efficiency requirements of an organization, the vendors are currently coming up with innovative services and product offerings. They are also focusing on building strategic planning aligned directly with the operations and functions of the organization. Middle office outsourcing services help in aligning business objectives with management planning, and thus maintains coordination between different activities of the organization. For instance, the costs associated with the traditional banking system can be reduced by outsourcing middle office processes, such as procurement and trade-related operations. Furthermore, to enhance the market share and maintain a competitive edge, players in the market are coming up with new ideas and introducing many new technologies and techniques into the middle office services. Furthermore, predictive asset maintenance introduced is likely to help companies in the reduction of maintenance cost, saving money on scheduled repairs, and eliminating breakdowns if any.

Advent of big data analytics services are contributing to the middle office outsourcing market growth

Various firms adopt big data analytics services to transform an unstructured data to a structured form in order to gain meaningful insights. Big data analytics services gather information from various online channels and analyze the data using advanced analytical tools such as predictive analytics. These services also focus on understanding the behavior pattern of business and consumers. Data analytics strategies are adopted for a wide range of functions, namely, quantitative research, trading analytics, risk simulation, modeling, and transaction cost analysis. Most of the enterprises, operating in the middle office outsourcing, have vast data due to the growing adoption of technologies and analytical tools. Thus, the advent of big data analytics services can offer huge opportunities for the growth of the middle office outsourcing market.

Middle Office Outsourcing Market by Offering Segment



Based on offering, global middle office outsourcing market is segmented into portfolio management, trade management, and others. The portfolio management segment led the market in 2018. Portfolio Management tools include pre-trade compliance, portfolio management, and order management. The middle office is nothing but a “procurement shared services center,” which connects almost all the transactional history of the organization, including back-office activities and front office operations. The middle office procurement management enhances the value of services and non-transactional activities, such as reporting performance measurement.

