B2B e-commerce platform market is expected to grow from US$ 714.0 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1,909.1 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 11.8% from the year 2020 to 2027.



North America was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. North America is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of technological development. In the past 3 years, the region witnessed significant adoption of B2B e-commerce platform across all the sectors. The B2B e-commerce platform market in North America is primarily driven by growing demand from electrical and electronics, arts & crafts, apparel, construction equipment, medical equipment, automotive, and transportation sectors.

Apttus Corporation

Big Cartel, LLC

Infomart2000 Corp. (3dcart)

Insite Software Solutions, Inc.

KIBO Software, Inc.

Magneto IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Shopify Inc.

Volusion, LLC.

Woocommerce (Automattic Inc.)



Lucrative Regional B2B E-Commerce Platform Markets

Market Insights

Growing Internet Penetration Propels the B2B E-Commerce Platform Market

The advent of the internet had taken global business markets by storm at the start of the 21st century. Countries that realized its potentials have made most of the business opportunities provided by the internet and have been successful in improving their economies. With the rollout of the internet, different business models were created and e-commerce is one such example. The e-commerce industry gathered pace in the early part of this decade with advancements in the internet infrastructures & speed, as well as increasing smartphones and internet penetration among the users. E-commerce sparked an upheaval in the consumers buying behavior and also changed the ways in which businesses interact with each other. With the changing face of the e-commerce industry, the commercial transactions that are conducted electronically on the internet have also undergone vast changes owing to the advances in the technology.

Additionally, mobile commerce is transforming the face of B2B marketing as more than 42% of the B2B merchants utilize mobile devices in the purchase process. Right from comparing prices to observing a plethora of other features as well, new generation buyers are utilizing more and more mobile devices for purchasing the products. Moreover, in some of the developing countries across the globe such as Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Egypt, and others are highly investing on enhancing the internet speed in the countries to support the e-commerce sector. In addition, countries such as, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Poland, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, among others have limited manufacturing output and the firms highly tend towards procuring various products from different countries.

These countries have robust internet access, which in turn supports businesses to utilize e-commerce platforms for gaining better products deals with the negotiable prices. The awareness of the benefits of using the internet to purchase products among the manufacturers, warehouses, distributors is stalling significantly in recent years. Additionally, the software providers across the globe are continuously improvising their software modules, which is again attracting the B2B e-commerce industry players. Hence, coupling the awareness related to internet usage with an attraction towards robust B2B e-commerce software, the B2B e-commerce platform is expected to surge over the years.

Further, with the advent and commercialization of 5G technology across the globe is expected to drive the businesses of market players operating in B2B e-commerce platform market to improve their software competencies as this technology reduces latency rate and thereby helps businesses to access the real-time information with respect to their business activities. Thus, penetration of the internet has been playing a crucial role in driving the B2B e-commerce platform market.

