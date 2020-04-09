The Corporate assessment services market in global is expected to grow from US$ 2.71 Bn in 2018 to US$ 4.69 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.5% from the year 2020 to 2027.

North America was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The North America corporate assessment services market size is expected to gradually increase in the coming years till 2027. North America is a potential region in terms of technology, and the region invests billions of dollars in deploying advanced technology in various industries such as the corporate industry. The growth in technology-facilitated assessments in the region has created a positive impact on employer talent acquisition.

Companies Mentioned AON Plc

Arctic Shores Limited

Aspiring Minds

Birkman International, Inc.

Development Dimensions International, Inc.

HireVue

IBM Corporation

Korn Ferry

Mettl Online Assessment

SHL

Lucrative Regional Corporate Assessment Services Markets

Market Insights

Growing Job Seekers in the World Boost the Corporate Assessment Market

The rate of unemployment has been high in the past. However, it has decreased in recent years due to the rising number of young jobseekers and the growing economic growth of various countries in APAC, including India and China. The developments in youth labor markets in North America, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Europe have attracted more talent toward these regions, which led to the increase in employment rate during 2010–2016. Strong internet infrastructure in various regions has enabled applicants to search for jobs in various industries anytime and anywhere. The robust internet infrastructure providing an online platform for the hiring process is also benefitting the employers looking for potential candidates from different areas of the world.

A rising number of young jobseekers is one of the substantial factors boosting the adoption of corporate assessment services as this rise is compelling organizations to conduct the process of recruitment with the assistance of tools such as cognitive, personality, language proficiency tools, and so on. They can also access online platforms for assessing tests along with figuring out new forms of work in several industries, which can provide flexibility to them while searching for a job.

