The asphalt plant market revenue is expected to grow from US$ 1.93 Bn in 2018 to US$ 2.47 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 2.8% from the year 2020 to 2027.

Whereas, in terms of volume, the market was valued at 4,127 units in 2018 and is anticipated to reach 4,831 units by 2027 thereby registering a CAGR growth rate of 1.8% from 2019 to 2027. The global asphalt plant market is experiencing exponential growth owing to the growing number of highway development projects. The companies operating in the asphalt plant market are focusing on offering technologically advanced products that meet the varying demands of the customers. Another factor supporting the growth of the asphalt plant market is urbanization, which is supporting the increasing demand for modern infrastructures such as new roads and highways.

For More Information, Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000755/

Asphalt Plant Market – Key Companies Profiled Ammann Group Holding AG (Marini Marini-Ermont SAE)

Astec Industries, INC.

Benninghoven GmbH & CO.KG

Capious Roadtech Pvt. Ltd.

Fayat SAS

JSC Kredmash

NFLG INC.

Nikko Co. Ltd

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Speedcrafts Limited

Asphalt Plant Market Revenue by Region (Mn, USD)

Asphalt Plant Market – Market Insights

Versatile benefits offered by asphalt is driving the growth of the asphalt plant market

Asphalt mixing plants are widely used in road and highway construction, and most of the roads around the globe are paved with asphalt. Asphalt is prevalent for road construction as it offers high durability and excellent performance in trafficked conditions. The asphalt used for highway construction is a mixture of bitumen, aggregate, and filler, and the roads can be paved using a hot or cold mix asphalt. The asphalt mixing plant is a crucial road construction equipment that is used for manufacturing asphalt that is used for road construction. Several governments emphasize the speed of construction and the quality of roads that are to be constructed. For instance, MoRTH, NHAI, and other departments of India emphasize that the quality of roads should be in line with the global standards. Hence, such significant growth is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the asphalt plant market players during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Low installation costs due to modular build-up design and intelligent connection techniques allow for rapid site relocation

With the growing popularity of asphalt for construction, the demand for asphalt plants is increasing across the construction industry. The customers are moving towards asphalt plants, which offers easy installations and lower installation costs. The construction companies are focusing on installing asphalt plants that provide greater efficiency and can be ported easily to other construction sites. The growing demand for modular asphalt mixing plants is creating an opportunity for the companies to gain a strong customer base by offering advanced solutions to its customers. Companies such as Benninghoven GmbH & Co. KG, Fayat SAS, Astec, and Ammann Group are focusing on offering asphalt mixing plant with modular design to provide easy installations and rapid site relocation. Therefore, a strong focus of the companies towards offering advanced asphalt mixing solutions might help them to grow in terms of revenue and customer base. Hence, such benefits of efficient and robust asphalt plant are propelling the growth of Asphalt Plant Market.

Asphalt Plant Market – Type

Based on type, the global asphalt plant market is segmented into drum plant and batch plant. The drum plant is a type of continuous asphalt mixing plant, which offers a continuous production process. However, the batch plant produces the mixture in batches according to the varying requirements. The presence of a screen to monitor the quantity of mixing in batch plants provides higher accuracy in mixing compared to the drum plant. The drum plants are ideal for the construction sites where large amounts of asphalt mixture are required, whereas the batch mixing plants are widely used where the quality of the mix is essential for construction. The manufacturing companies of batch and drum mixing plants are focusing on providing solutions that offer high efficiency and low maintenance costs.

Asphalt Plant Market – Product

The asphalt plant market, by product, is segmented into a stationary plant and portable plant. Stationary plants produce asphalt mixture in bulk and are used in projects where the requirement for the mobility of asphalt plants is low. Stationary asphalt mixing plants are widely used in major construction projects that require continuous production of a large amounts of asphalt batch mixes. However, the portable asphalt mixing plant is ideal for small projects that require greater mobility. The portable asphalt mixing plants are gaining popularity owing to the advantages offered, such as greater flexibility, lesser price, and lesser installation time.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00008089/

Reason To Buy :

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global airline booking platform market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global asphalt plant market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution. Contact Us