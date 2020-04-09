The North America high flow nasal cannula market is expected to reach US$ 4,261.14 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,644.50 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020-2027.

The key factors that are driving the growth of the High-Flow Nasal Cannula market are increasing government initiatives and growing asthma cases. However, the factors restraining the market growth are adverse effects or risk of high flow nasal cannula.

Significant funding is provided to ensure that quality clinical research is conducted into chronic respiratory conditions, and to maintain national monitoring and surveillance measures. Programs that support the management and treatment of chronic respiratory conditions include The Medicare Benefits Schedule, The Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, and investments in arthritis research through the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) for research into chronic respiratory conditions. The agenda of these programs is to improve the care of patients with multiple and complex chronic diseases, including asthma and COPD. Funding has been provided to organizations such as Asthma Australia, the National Asthma Council, and the Lung Foundation.

For More Information, Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008095/

Companies Mentioned Great Group Medical Co., Ltd.

Salter Labs

Fisher And Paykel Healthcare Limited

TNI Medical Ag

Mek-Ics Co., Ltd.

Flexicare Medical Limited

Vapotherm

Teleflex Incorporated

Resmed Hamilton Medical Inc,



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COPD is the third leading cause of death in the United States. During the year 2013 to 2017, an estimated 2.4 million U.S. working adults aged above 18 years had COPD who never smoked. The highest COPD prevalence among non-smokers were in the information (3.3%) and mining (3.1%) industries and office and administrative support occupation workers (3.3%). Also, COPD prevalence are higher in women as compared to men. As pet the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP), the burden of respiratory diseases affects not only the patients but also their families, children, and their nearby neighborhoods, cities, and states.

US High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

North America High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By Component

Air Oxygen Blender

Nasal Cannula

Heated Inspiratory Circuit

Active Humidifier

North America High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By Application

Bronchiectasis

Acute Respiratory Failure

Acute Heart Failure

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

North America High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Long-Term Care Centers

North America High Flow Nasal Cannula market

By Country

NORTH AMERICA US Canada Mexico



Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00008095/

Reason To Buy :

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Drug delivery system market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America high-flow nasal cannula market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth North America market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.