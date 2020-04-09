The rising bandwidth demands from the content and cloud service providers are driving the growth of the submarine cable systems market. Moreover, the significant number of ongoing projects for submarine cables is anticipated to boost the submarine cable systems market growth in the near future. However, the high installation cost is expected to hinder the market growth. The complete installation cost of submarine cable system and network, as compared to traditional network lines is on the higher side, which includes material and labor cost. The installation of these cable systems is pretty labor-intensive, especially for implementing undersea connections. The cables are laid on the bed of the ocean, where the trained diver needs to deploy these cables. This task involves high investments. Further, the submarine cable system suffer disruptions through accidental cable cuts and damages. These damages may be caused due to anchors, or seismic activities in the ocean beds. Damages to the cables cause disruptions and can lead to substantial losses to the users in the value chain. Proper protection and insulation for the submarine cables is, therefore, a necessity. However, insulations add up to the costs of deploying submarine cables.

The communication application dominated the in the year 2018 with the highest market share and is expected to boost its dominance during the forecast period. The submarine cable systems market is segmented by application into communication and energy & power. Increasing international bandwidth requirement and growing internet penetration is prominently driving the communication market for submarine cable systems. Further, increasing investments by content providers is proliferating the growth of the market. Further, Rise in investments for offshore renewable energy and wind farms is fueling the market potential of submarine cable system in the energy & power application.

NORTH AMERICA SUBMARINE CABLE SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION



Submarine Cable System Market – By Service

Installation

Maintenance & Upgrade

Submarine Cable System Market – By Application

Communication

Energy & Power

Submarine Cable System Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Submarine Cable System Market – Companies Mentioned

Fujitsu Limited

Hawaiki Cable Limited

Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NEC Corporation

Nexans Sa

Nokia Corporation

Prysmian Group

Subcom, LLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

