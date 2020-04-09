The non-screened segment of low smoke halogen free cable market led the Asia Pacific market in 2018 with the highest market share. The non-screened or non-shielded cables are cost-effective, and therefore industries deploy these cable in their respective systems or area of application. Moreover, these cables face less regulation in comparison to screened cables. The cables are not covered with any other screen, and therefore there is a direct contact between the insulation cable and outer cover. It is one a cheaper alternative available for end-user industries such as commercial areas, owing to less manufacturing processes and materials are required. The cables are suitable for direct underground installation.

China dominated the low smoke halogen free cable market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. With the growing population of China, the country plans to move nearly 250 Mn of its population into the developing megacities. Thus, to accommodate that huge migration, China is investing heavily in its infrastructure projects. The government of China puts focus on the development of its infrastructure and therefore aims to support the development. The huge growth infrastructure projects are anticipated to boost the entire construction industry. These factors are projected to have a positive impact on the growth of low smoke halogen free cable market.

ASIA PACIFIC LOW SMOKE HALOGEN FREE CABLE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Screened

Non-Screened

By Insulation Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Thermoplastic polyurethane

Others

By Application

Rail Cars

Ship

Aircraft

Others

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Low smoke halogen free cable Market – Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Borealis AG

DowDuPont Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Nexans SA

Prysmian Group

Mexichem Specialty Compounds

Shanghai Kaibo Compounds Factory Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp

