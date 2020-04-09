The potential damages associated with halogenated cable materials in hazardous locations are boosting the need for halogen free cables. Additionally, the mandate of stringent fire compliances and regulations have been driving the adoptions of LSHF cable. Moreover, the growing need for robust cable infrastructure in the interiors of buildings owing to rise in urbanization is anticipated to boost the low smoke halogen free cable market growth in the near future. However, high implementation cost and low efficacy in open spaces are acting as a hindrance for low smoke halogen free cable market growth. Although cables made up of halogenated compounds such as Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) and Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) are considered to be extremely hazardous and pose severe risks to human lives primarily in the confined spaces, they offer many advantages over the halogen-free cables. Lesser dense smokes and emission-free LSHF cables have become widely popular and are being widely implemented in diverse application areas. However, LSHF cables cannot be considered as a universal solution for replacing the conventional halogenated cables. The biggest challenge associated with the implementations of a halogen-free cable is its cost and effectiveness in open spaces. Although the halogen-free cables prove to be of great use in the confined spaces, their efficacy in open spaces is very low where smoke and the gasses can dissipate quickly. The LSHF cables are best suited only in applications where the traditional cables are hazardous and cannot be used in every application due to their higher costs and lower electrical performances. These factors are anticipated to pose a challenge to the smooth growth of the low smoke halogen free cable market in the coming years.

The polypropylene segment of low smoke halogen free cable market led the Europe market in 2018 with the highest market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The low smoke halogen free cable market is segmented based on insulation material, including polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), and others. The halogen free cable insulation materials have excellent flame retardant properties and insulating properties. These materials reduce the speed of flame spread and reduce smoke & fume generation during combustion, thus satisfying the performance requirements based on UL, IEC, and other standards. Polypropylene (PP) is similar to polyethylene in many aspects, mainly in electrical properties. PP is flexible and tough, especially when copolymerized with the ethylene. Typically, it is harder than polyethylene, which further makes it suitable for thin wall insulations. Moreover, Polypropylene material is very cost-effective and is widely used in transit applications.

EUROPE LOW SMOKE HALOGEN FREE CABLE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Screened

Non-Screened

By Insulation Material

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Thermoplastic polyurethane

Others

By Application

Rail Cars

Ship

Aircraft

Others

By Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Low Smoke Halogen Free Cable Market – Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

Borealis AG

DowDuPont Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Nexans SA

Prysmian Group

Mexichem Specialty Compounds

Shanghai Kaibo Compounds Factory Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Lightwave Corp

